Scarlett Johansson has thanked her parents for not “taking advantage” of her as a child star.

The Oscar-nominated ‘Lost in Translation’ actress, 38, who first appeared on stage in an off-Broadway play as a youngster and made her film debut aged 10 in the fantasy comedy ‘North’, says her architect dad Karsten and mum Melanie Sloan were more focused on making sure she got an education and enough downtime than on her acting career.

She told Dear Media’s ‘The Skinny Confidential Him and Her Podcast’ when asked how she managed to avoid “Lindsay Lohan-type stuff” after she got into acting at such a tender age: “I had a really supportive mom. I think I just, I grew up in New York.

“My parents were not industry people. My mom was there to take care of me. She was very dedicated to making sure I got my schooling and I had my time off.

“My parents weren’t, like you know, taking advantage of me in any way at that time.”

Stars including Lindsay, 36, infamously went off the rails after finding fame early, and when asked how regulations around child stardom have changed, Scarlett said: “There’s a lot of rules about that stuff and because it was abused for decades, like for a long time, there were certain cases that kind of paved the way for how kids are educated and treated on set now.”

The actress is now mum to daughter Rose, eight, who she had with her journalist ex Romain Dauriac, 41, and son Cosmo, who was born in 2021, with her comedian husband Colin Jost, 40, and told the podcast she is now searching for “balance”.

She said about motherhood: “There is no balance, and I’m looking for any kind of balance.

“Your perspective changes for sure… I feel the same where you go, ‘Is this job going to take me away from my family for X, Y, Z, or I’m going to have to move them in an inconvenient way for this amount of time?’

“That changes, it’s a big change.”