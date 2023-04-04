Nintendo have pledged to repair faulty Joy-Con Switch controllers for free.

Gamers have long complained about the peripherals for the hybrid console - which was released by the Japanese video game manufacturer in 2017 - because they are susceptible to drifting, where the directional pad moves on its own.

Nintendo has formally stated that any customers in the UK, EEA and Switzerland, who have purchased the Switch Joy-Con controllers will be entitled to free repairs regardless of their 24-month warranty expiration and will cover "responsiveness syndrome irrespective of whether this is caused by a defect or by wear and tear".

A statement posted by Nintendo UK’s support page read: "Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them.

"Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres.

"This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer's warranty provided by Nintendo has expired. The manufacturer's warranty does not affect any statutory rights which you may have under consumer protection legislation as the purchaser of goods. The benefits described here are in addition to those rights."