Donald Trump ranted his historic indictment as “surreal” just before he was formally arrested.

The ex-reality TV star, 76, became the first former US president to face criminal charges when he arrived at a New York courthouse on Tuesday (04.04.23) to surrender to the Manhattan district attorney’s office over an alleged $130,000 hush money payment given to porn actress Stormy Daniels on his behalf in the run-up to his victorious 2016 presidential election.

He said on his Truth Social platform: “Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse.

“Seems so SURREAL – WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA (Make America Great Again)!”

The frontrunner to be the Republicans’ choice for the White House in 2024 pumped his fist in the air at supporters as he left his home at Trump Tower to be escorted to Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in a motorcade by his Secret Service protection team.

It has been reported he will not face a mugshot as part of his arrest.

Television cameras will not be allowed inside the courtroom, after a ruling by Judge Juan Merchan, but five still photographers will have access before the hearing begins to take pictures of Trump and the scene.

Television cameras were also allowed in the hallways of the building so Trump could talk to reporters when he is there.

The indictment is the culmination of a years-long probe into hush money paid to adult movie star Stormy Daniels, 44, in 2016, allegedly to buy her silence about her apparent affair with Trump.

Stormy – born Stephanie Gregory Clifford – claims she had a fling with Trump in 2006.

He denies they had an affair and has called it a “witch hunt”, but has admitted directing his then lawyer Michael Cohen, 56, to pay Daniels $130,000 for her silence.

The adult star claimed Cohen used "intimidation and coercive tactics" to get her to sign on to the statement denying her affair with Trump.

Cohen told a federal court in Manhattan Trump directed him to make the payments, and was eventually sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to campaign finance charges stemming from his part in the payments.

Trump also faces a series of other legal woes – including over the January 6 attack on Congress, his keeping of classified records, business dealings and a defamation suit arising from an allegation of rape by the writer E Jean Carroll, 79, which Trump has denied.