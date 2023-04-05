Adele is said to have secretly spent the last year writing and recording romantic new music.

Unlike the 34-yaer-old ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer’s other albums, which have focused on heartbreak, it’s reported her upcoming material could be full of ballads inspired by her finding love with her 41-year-old sports agent fiancé Rich Paul.

A source told The Sun about how it may differ from her album ‘30’, which came out around two years ago: “Some of 30 was actually recorded before the pandemic hit so Adele was sat on the record for ages during lockdown.

“Since then her life has totally transformed. She has gone from rock bottom to being madly in love and wants the world to know it.

“Her music reflects that and the next album will be her most optimistic ever. She won’t be the queen of heartbreak ballads for much longer.”

The Sun added those close to Adele “say she has penned her most uplifting and positive songs ever”.

Adele, who has son Angelo Adkins, 10, with her charity boss ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, has been dating Rich since the summer of 2021 after they initially met at a friend’s birthday party.

In 2022 Adele showed how much she was in love with Simon by saying she wanted another baby.

She said on ‘The Graham Norton Show’: “I want a baby next year. "I have plans next year! I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the (Las Vegas) shows because I'm having a baby.”

Adele’s delayed Vegas residency recently wrapped, but she announced on stage at The Colosseum in Caesar’s Palace she was going to stage another 34-show run of shows from June to November.

She said: “I am coming back for a few weeks in June and I’m going to film it and I’m going to release it to make sure that anyone who wants to see this show can see it.”