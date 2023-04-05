Chris Pratt "felt really broken" before meeting his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger and believes he was "saved" by a "higher power".

The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star met his spouse - with whom he has daughters Lyla, two, and 8-month-old Eloise - at church and he believes it was in God's plan for the pair to meet and fall in love after a period of upheaval in his life.

Appearing on 'The Drew Barrymore Show', Chris told the host: "I met Katherine, now it’s been five, maybe six years ago, and God has a fast-forward button. When it's right — boom.

"You get hit. You fall in love. You get married. Now we have two beautiful daughters to add to my family, and it feels really great."

He continued: "There was a moment in my life that I was really struggling and felt really broken."

Chris went on: "For me, my own journey of finding a higher power and leaning on that and feeling like, 'Please save me,' and then feeling saved … and then shortly, later meeting, you know, the woman of my dreams and being like, ‘This is, wow, this feels great.’"

The 43-year-old actor - who has son Jack, 10, with ex-wife Anna Faris - was attracted to Kathrine, 33 - whose father is action legend Arnold - as soon as he set eyes on her at church but he didn't want to hit on her in a place of worship.

He recalled: "You kind of don't want to be like, 'Whoa, who's that?' at church'.

"But I was kind of sneaking some glances, and I'm wondering, 'Who is that? Anyway, what am I doing? Come on, I'm broken; help me. But who's that?' So we kind of hit it off. We didn't start dating right away, but we met there and then later on, ended up going out."

However, it didn't take long for them to bond.

Chris recalled: "It made sense.

"It’s like when you’re … doing a puzzle. And there’s a piece, and you’re like, ‘I’m certain that’s the piece.’

"Like it just fits together."