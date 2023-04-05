Sophie Turner has slammed an advert promoting the controversial Hollywood diet drug Ozempic.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star, who has previously been open about her battle with an eating disorder and body image, was furious to see the ads have been "plastered" across a Times Square subway station.

Re-sharing a user called Chelsea Vershbow's picture of the ads, she added to her Instagram Story: “WTF."

The post read: "The Ozempic ads plastered across the Times Square subway station can f*** all the way off."

Model Charli Howard first brought the ads to attention on Twitter, writing: “Posters like this are problematic in a lot of ways, especially from a fatphobic standpoint. You only need to Google a few articles to see what celebrities are meant to be taking it. The poster is shot in an artistic way.

“I worry we’re falling back into toxic times – and truly hope young women won’t take drastic measures. You have one body: please take care of it.”

Growing up in the spotlight caused Sophie, 27, major problems with her body image, and at one point she would eat nothing but nuts but she eventually sought therapy when her weight dropped so much, her periods stopped.

She told the Sunday Times in 2019: "Suddenly, everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today.

"I stopped having my period for a year - that's when I decided to have therapy."

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' star - who has two young daughters with husband Joe Jonas - now refuses to do scenes in a bikini or underwear because of the "agony" it caused her and she won't accept roles that require her to lose weight.

She said: "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them, because it's not good for my mental health at all.

"You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first, beyond anything, otherwise I'm screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab."

Comedian Chelsea Handler, 48, recently divulged that her doctor “just hands it out to anybody” and confessed that she tried Ozempic but felt bad about taking a drug designed to help people with major health problems on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast.