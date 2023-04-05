Sherri Shepherd is to undergo breast reduction surgery.

The 55-year-old talk show host is planning to go under the knife when her programme 'Sherri' goes on hiatus over the summer because she's been experiencing bac pain exacerbated by the weight of her assets.

Asked her plans for the summer, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I think I'm getting my boobies done. I think I'm getting a little reduction because my back is starting to hurt, so that's a big one."

Sherri's announcement came a few weeks after she had an "eye-popping" wardrobe malfunction on the show, when the pin her stylist had put on to keep her dress together at the chest popped.

She said of her breasts: "Coming out, you know, on daytime sometimes it's too much. So, before the doors open, Willie [her stylist] said, 'It's too much boob!'

"I keep telling him, 'It's heavy. They're going to pull it forward.' "

As well as having surgery, the '30 Rock' actress is looking forward to spending time with her 17-year-old son Jeffrey - who she has with ex-husband Jeff Tarpley - and will be auditioning for a "couple of movies".

She said: "People keep forgetting I'm an actress. So, yes, I have an audition for a movie and I'm working on a children's book.

"And I'm gonna be a mother. Jeffrey needs me more before he starts school again."

Meanwhile, Sherri admitted it "feels good" to have the support of other prominent women in broadcasting.

Discussing her influences, she said: "I would say it's been Oprah, whose just like taken a loving interest in me and who will talk to me.

"Gayle King, who will text me. And Robin Roberts, you know, those encouraging texts to say, 'Hey, you're doing great or maybe this is where you should shift.'

"And, you know, when I call them and ask them for advice they're there, and it feels good to know I've got champions behind me."