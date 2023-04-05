Tori Spelling developed an ulcer on her left eye after leaving her daily contact lenses in for almost three weeks.

The 49-year-old actress has been sporting a bejewelled eye patch in recent weeks and she's now explained her painful problem was all her own "fault" because she doesn't practice proper care with her visual aids.

Speaking on her and friend Jennie Garth's '90210MG' podcast, she said: "It's so silly, it's my fault, I did this to myself.

"So I have contacts, but I have the daily ones and at the end of the day, kids ... whatever... I can make all the excuses I want, I don't take them out, I sleep in them and it's not healthy."

After Jennie then guessed Tori keeps her lenses in for seven days, her pal admitted: "Seven weeks. I'm exaggerating.

"But I've been known to go maybe 20 days. I know you, guys, it's shaming. I tell my eye doctor, I'm completely transparent, so anyway.

"So I got an eye ulcer. I got an ulcer on my left eye."

The 'Beverly Hills 90210' star admitted her doctor told her she was "lucky to get away with it" considering what she has done "with her eyes for this long", but she's got a plan to change when her eye is healed.

She said: "Seven to 10 days, it totally rejuvenates. I got lucky this time. I'm not going to take it for granted, it's huge...

"I'm going to switch to 30-day ones when this heals."

The mother-of-five - who has Liam, 16, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, six, with husband Dean McDermott - admitted it has been hard to cope with her usual day-to-day life with just one working eye.

She said: "Forget work, but to mom with one eye. Not OK because moms have to literally hear and see everything happening at one time and I cannot.

"I have a designated seeing-eye child. Stella is my emotional support child."