Olivia Wilde has accused Jason Sudeikis of leaving her to pay for "100% of the costs" of their children's care when they are with her, despite his "significantly superior" income.

The 'TRON' star has filed a formal request for child support from the 'Ted Lasso' actor to help fund the day-to-day needs of Otis, eight, and Daisy, six, as she claimed they have yet to agree on an interim arrangement while the details of their custody issues are settled.

In documents obtained by The Blast, she wrote: “Jason is not currently paying child support to me, despite my requests through counsel that we agree upon an interim support amount to avoid further litigation in this matter.

“While Jason and I have been splitting certain expenses for the children, such as their school tuition, I have been bearing 100% of the costs of the children’s care when they are with me, including, but not limited to, their food, clothing, childcare, extracurricular activities, and transportation costs.

“I am asking the Court to make an order regarding child support so that I can adequately provide for our children commensurate with Jason’s standard of living."

Olivia also asked for Jason to be forced to pay her attorney's fees of $500,000 not only because he is a higher earner, but because of his "egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct".

She wrote: " I am also asking that Jason make a contribution to my attorney and accountant fees and costs, not only due to him being in a significantly superior position than me financially, but because the vast majority of the fees I have incurred have been due to Jason and his counsel’s egregious, unnecessary, and aggressive conduct.

“While I have yet to receive specific financial information from Jason, my understanding and belief is that he is wealthier than I am and has far greater income. I have no reason to believe that Jason would dispute this."

The documents also stated: “Olivia will continue to incur substantial attorney and expert fees and costs to bring this matter to trial given the tactics that have been taken by Jason and his counsel to date. Olivia, therefore, requests that the Court order that Jason makes a contribution of no less than $500,000 toward Olivia’s fees and costs.

"It is undisputed that he earns significantly more than Olivia and has greater access to funds. Jason shares equal responsibility with Olivia for the support of their children, yet Olivia has borne the lion’s share of the expenses for their children since the pendency of this action.”

The 'Don't Worry Darling' filmmaker wants the 47-year-old star to be ordered to pay child support "retroactive" to the date in which she filed the case.