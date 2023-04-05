Mod Sun has thanked fans for saving his "goddamn life" in the wake of his split from Avril Lavigne.

The 36-year-old musician split from the 'Sk8er Boi' hitmaker in February, 10 months after they announced their engagement, and he's now paid tribute to his supporters for the love they have shown him amid the turbulence in his personal life.

In video footage shared on YouTube from Mod's show at Los Angeles' Fonda Theatre on Sunday (02.03.23), he said: “I know every artist comes on stage and says, ‘Thank you for coming out tonight. Thank you, I really appreciate it, now go stop at the merch stand and buy tickets next time I come here.’ I know they all say that.

"I want you to know, y’all f****** saved my goddamn life for the last six weeks. Thank you.”

The 'Flames' hitmaker - whose real name is Derek Smith - also urged fans to speak out and ask for help if they're struggling with anything in their lives.

He said: “If any of y’all are going through some s*** right now, whether it be a heartbreak, depression, addiction, anxiety, maybe you just have a negative voice in your head right now, I want you to know the one thing that I have learned in the last almost four years: Do not be afraid to ask for help. That is true bravery.

“So thank you for helping me, Los Angeles. I love you very much.”

The singer's tour kicked off on February 19 in Sacremento, California just two days before news of the split became public knowledge.

Avril, 38, is now rumoured to be dating rapper Tyga.

A source told PEOPLE at the time: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple ... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split." The pair started dating in 2021 and became engaged during a trip to Paris, France in March, 2022.