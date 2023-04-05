Sofia Richie has converted to Judaism.

The 24-year-old model got engaged to Elliot Grainge almost a year ago and as part of her preparations for tying the knot with the 29-year-old businessman, she has been studying to adopt her partner's faith.

She wrote on her Instagram Story on Monday (03.04.23): "What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism. It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!(sic)"

It was previously revealed Sofia's mother Diane Alexander and her sister Nicole Richie were keen to help with planning her wedding.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: "Sofia is over the moon about her engagement. She couldn’t be happier that she found The One.

"Sofia is taking the time to enjoy being engaged and traveling the world with Elliot [but] has started wedding planning and looking at locations....

"[Nicole] sees it as a fun project to take on and would want nothing less than to be by her sister’s side, they are extremely close as sisters".

Sofia is the daughter of Diane and singer Lionel Richie, while Lionel and his ex-wife, Brenda Harvey, adopted Nicole when she was nine years old.

Sofia and Elliot were first linked early in 2020 when they were spotted on a date at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa Beverly Hills.

The pair then went public with their romance in April 2021 by posting a series of PDA-packed photos of Sofia’s Instagram, that included a shot of herself kissing her new man.

And shortly after their relationship was made public, it was also reported that Sofia’s dad Lionel approved of his daughter’s beau.

A source said at the time: "Sofia and Elliot have known each other for years but just recently became romantic. They weren't close growing up but Lionel has been friends with Elliot's father and has worked with him for years.

“Lionel completely adores [Elliot]. He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together. They are all family friends and Sofia and Elliot [started] hanging out more recently this year. She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy."