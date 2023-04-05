Blac Chyna is celebrating finishing her doctorate at a Bible College.

The former OnlyFans creator, 34, who has reverted to her birth name Angela Renée White and been baptised as part of her “life changing” make-under journey, quietly finished the programmed at the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College on 17 January, and announced to fans on Tuesday (04.04.23) she was now “Doctor Angela Renée White”.

She displayed the certificate from her course in front of a picture of her six-year-old daughter Dream Renée Kardashian, who she had with ex Rob Kardashian, 36, and 10-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, who she had with rapper ex Tyga, 33, and said: “On January 17, 2023 I got my Doctorate of Liberal Arts from Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College. Doctor Angela Renée White.”

The home study doctorate is billed as concentrating on “developing expertise in the biblical rationale, which equips students to engage in research and sound biblical teaching”.

Last month, born again Christian Angela said being baptised as an adult kicked off her journey of “new beginnings”.

The stripper-turned model and reality TV star, who rose to fame as Nicki Minaj’s stunt double in the music video for the rapper’s ‘Monster’ hit, has also been undergoing dramatic make-under surgery that has seen her have a butt and breast reduction, and suggested in March being “born again” started the process.

She said alongside a throwback photo on her Instagram at the end of last month, which showed her getting baptised during her May 2022 birthday when she turned 34: “I was reborn on my birthday 5-11-22. God is Good.”

Angela has also been showing off the results of having her face fillers removed as she continues surgery to get back to a “baseline” look.

She stepped out for the first time since her facial treatment to attend Alexis Skyy’s Ellements Magazine Cover Reveal Party in Atlanta, Georgia on 17 March.

A day earlier she had told her Instagram followers she was “so excited” to have her fillers taken out, adding: “I’m actually on my way to go get these fillers dissolved from my cheeks and from my jawline because enough is enough.

“I ain’t even worried about no stinging, I just want it out.”

Angela also told her doctor at Allure Laser in Los Angeles who carried out the filler removals she wanted to go back to what she called a “baseline” appearance.

Angela added her fillers had left her looking like the serial killer character Jigsaw’s mask in the ‘Saw’ film franchise when they contoured her cheeks.

She added while talking about why she wanted them dissolved: “So, I would be looking like Jigsaw.”

The entrepreneur recently also said she was even going to stop using “long stiletto nails” as she announced she had undergone a breast and bum reduction as part of her dramatic make-under.