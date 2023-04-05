Lea Michele's son is "well" again.

The former 'Glee' star was forced to pull out of some shows in 'Funny Girl' on New York's Broadway last month after three-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - was hospitalised due to a "scary health issue" but she's revealed the toddler is now home and feeling better.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "He's well, thank you so much. He's good."

Lea's stint in 'Funny Girl' is due to end on 3 September and she's looking forward to spending more time with her little boy.

Asked her plans when the show wraps, she said: "Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest. And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a three year old."

The 'Scream Queens' star has received rave reviews for her turn as Fanny Brice, and the box office records the production has broken, Lea is still processing the "incredible" accomplishments but ultimately her family life comes first.

She said: "I really try hard to take a moment to process these amazing accomplishments along the way, because they really are so incredible.

"But at the end of the day, it's like I wake up, I'm a mom, I take care of my son, I go to work at night, we have so much fun.

"And I think at the end of the day, all of these achievements are so great. But the fact that we are having so much fun at the same time, as a cast on that stage - that's truly what matters the most."

Although Lea has appeared on stage before, 'Funny Girl' will be the first time she has closed a Broadway production and she teased there will be some special moments for fans.

She said: "Our show's closing on September 3, when I leave.

"I've never closed a show before. I've usually left, and so it's gonna be interesting, but we're gonna go out with a bang. I'll tell you that we have a few surprises for my final night that I haven't told anybody about yet."