Donald Trump used his inflammatory post-indictment speech to declare the world is “not very far away” from an “all-out nuclear World War III”.

The under-fire former reality TV judge, 76, issued the warning after he pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on Tuesday (04.04.23) before travelling back from New York – where prosecutors had accused him of orchestrating payments to cover up claims of affairs before the 2016 election – to his home in Florida, where he defied a request from Judge Juan Merchan not to “make statements that are likely to incite violence or civil unrest”.

In a prime-time address from his Mar-a-Lago estate to supporters of his 2024 presidential re-election bid, the former ‘Apprentice’ star said about war being on the horizon under president Joe Biden’s administration: “The open threats by various countries of the use of nuclear weapons – something never mentioned or discussed by outside nations during the Trump administration and which could very well lead under the Biden administration’s leadership to an all-out nuclear World War III.

“It can happen – we’re not very far away from it. Believe it or not.”

Trump also used his speech to insist the “only crime” he has committed is to “fearlessly defend our nation” and blasted the judge presiding over his legal case.

He added about making history as the only former US president to face criminal charges: “I never thought anything like this could happen in America.

“I never thought it could happen. The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it.”

Trump also blasted judge Merchan, whose daughter Loren is a partner at a digital campaign strategy agency that worked for current President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2020 election.

He claimed: “I have a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family whose daughter worked for Kamala Harris.”

Trump also criticised Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg, insisting he had “no case” to bring against him for allegedly violating election laws.

He raged: “(He is a) local failed district attorney charging a former president of the United States for the first time in history on a basis that every single pundit and legal analyst said there is no case.

“There’s no case. They kept saying there’s no case. Virtually everyone. But it’s far worse than that because he knew there was no case... the criminal is the district attorney because he illegally leaked massive amounts of Grand Jury information for which he should be prosecuted, or at a minimum he should resign.”