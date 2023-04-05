Cary Elwes has hinted at the "epic" scale of 'Rebel Moon'.

The 60-year-old actor features in the ensemble cast of Zack Snyder's space movie and is convinced that the movie will impress audiences when it is released on Netflix in December.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Cary said: "I can't tell you much, honestly, other than that it's an epic film. I think that fans will just be so excited when they get a chance to see it.

"It's a huge, huge movie, and Zack, as you know, knows how to do epic. So, it was a delightful experience, and I'm excited for the fans to see it. It'll be out in Christmas, and it's great fun."

Elwes stars in 'Rebel Moon' alongside Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam and Sir Anthony Hopkins with Snyder directing the film from a script he has penned with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad.

The sci-fi project is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. A young woman (Boutella) is dispatched to seek out warriors from neighbouring planets to help them make a stand.

Meanwhile, Cary gave a sceptical response when quizzed on a potential return to the 'Saw' horror franchise as Dr. Lawrence Gordon.

He said: "I have no comment one way or the other about that franchise, I really can't speak to it.

"I'm happy for the filmmakers that they continue to make money, and that it seems to be a financial bonus for them, I really can't speak to it, because I'm not really involved anymore."