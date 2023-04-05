Naughty Dog says it's "prioritising" 'The Last of Us Part 1' fixes before bringing the game to Steam Deck.

The developer has admitted there are a number of bugs and patches it wants to get sorted before submitting it for verification on Valve's console.

A tweet read: “While we know many of you would like to play The Last of Us Part 1 on Steam Deck, we are prioritising fixes and patches before submitting it for verification.

“We will keep you updated of its Steam Deck status as we continue to improve the PC version.”

Naughty Dog has already provided a number of patches and has two updates coming in the next few days.

Apologising for the PC port issues, the studio said: “We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected.

“Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve.”