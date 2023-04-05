Snoop Dogg has departed the esports and gaming brand Faze Clan.

The hip-hop mogul's exit from the Board of Directors is "effective immediately" but was "not the result of any disagreement with the company," a filing to the United States Securities And Exchange Commission (SEC) obtained by Dexerto confirmed.

It comes as the company has suffered financially with the firm going from having an estimated valuation of around £ 801 million ($ 1 billion) to being worth under a dollar.

And if it doesn't pick up by September, it faces being delisted from the stock market.

It's recently reported to have lost a whopping £53million and laid off 20 per cent of staff members earlier this year.

The 'Drop It Like It's Hot' rapper only joined the board last March after his son Cordell Broadus, 26, introduced him to the company.

He said: “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together."

His role was to “co-create content, participate in key business initiatives, and launch merchandise with the brand”, under the moniker Faze Snoop.

His son added in the announcement: “As I’ve been watching what Faze Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing.

“When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”