Spotify Live is closing down.

The music streaming giant launched the app - which allows users to host or participate in a live-audio virtual environment - as a rebranding of their Greenroom app in 2020 but a spokesperson announced that they have now made the decision to close it down less than three years later because it "no longer makes sense" on its own.

The spokesperson told TechCrunch: After a period of experimentation and learnings about how Spotify users interact with live audio, we’ve made the decision to sunset the Spotify Live app. We believe there is a future for live fan-creator interactions in the Spotify ecosystem; however, based on our learnings, it no longer makes sense as a standalone app."

The spokesperson went on to add that there were some "promising results" from their fidings and teased that they will continue move forward as they develop interactions between artists and fans.

They added: "We have seen promising results in the artist-focused use case of ‘listening parties,’ which we will continue to explore moving forward to facilitate live interactions between artists and fans."