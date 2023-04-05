YouTube has warned users of an email scam doing the rounds.

The video-sharing giant has received reports of a "phishing" attempt from their in-house email address and warned users to ingore any emails from them because they could contain suspicious or harrmful files.

Alongside an image of the email, YouTube said in a tweet, YouTube said: "heads up: we’re seeing reports of a phishing attempt showing no-reply@youtube.com as the sender be cautious and don’t download/access any file if you get this email (see below)"

The email claims to users that there is an updat to YouTube terms of service and encourages them to click on the link.

In an effort to inform users of the dangers of phising, the company said in a blog post: "Scammers use a number of tricks to get you to give them your personal information, like sending fake ‘phishing’ emails that look like they come from a legitimate source, such as Google or YouTube.

"Keeping your accounts and personal information protected is critically important to us. Here is some information to help you understand how to identify fake emails and steps you can take to make your Google account more secure."