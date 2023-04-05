Amazon has made the "difficult decision" to close its Book Depository.

The tech giant launched its online bookseller -which offers free shipping to over 160 countries - in 2011 but a spokesperson for the company has now confirmed that it will close on Monday 26 April 2023.

A spokesperson told the BBC: "I can confirm that we've taken the difficult decision to close Book Depository."

The company assured customers that they can continue to us the service until midnight on closing day and thanked them for using the service over the years.

In a statement, Amazon said: "We are sorry to let you know that Book Depository will be closing on 26 April 2023.

You can still place orders until midday (12pm BST) on 26 April and we will continue to deliver your purchases and provide support for any order issues until 23 June 2023.

From all of us at Book Depository we want to say “thank you." Delivering your favourite reads to you since 2007 has been a pleasure."