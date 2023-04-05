Stormy Daniels doesn’t know how she ended up allegedly sleeping with Donald Trump.

The former porn star, 44, is thought to be central to the charges facing the ex-US president who was arraigned on Tuesday (04.03.23) on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

She claimed to have had a fling with him in 2006 – which Trump, 76, denies – but has now said she is missing 90 seconds from her memory of the alleged encounter with the then-reality TV star and real estate mogul.

Stormy, married to adult star Barrett Blade, 50, told Vogue: “So at one point after we’d been chatting for a couple hours, I got up to use the bathroom.

“And then I come out, and – it’s like, there’s 90 seconds that don’t exist. I don’t know what happened.

“I’m standing there, in the doorway, and all of a sudden he’s there in his underwear, doing the world’s worst Burt Reynolds impression, and – that’s the thing I don’t understand, I don’t understand how I got from the doorway to being underneath him in the bed.”

She added she wondered what would happen if she had hit Trump at that moment as she said he had a minder stationed in the hall.

Stormy went on: “I remember thinking – his bodyguard is right outside that door – what happens if I hit him? Is that bodyguard going to come in here and hurt me?

“I remember him saying, ‘Do you want to go back to the trailer park?’

“I never said I lived in a trailer park; I didn’t. I said we were poor... but I don’t remember taking off my shoes.

“And that’s what gets me. Because they were these gold shoes, with buckles – kind of a pain in the ass to put on and take off, you know?

“And I know I took them off because I had to put them back on again. And I remember that, putting them on. And it being a thing, because I wanted to leave. Afterwards.

“I know I didn’t say no. But I also know I didn’t say yes. I wasn’t threatened... I don’t know. I just don’t know.”

The charges facing Trump, who has made history by becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges, are believed to focus on a $130,000 hush money payment to keep Stormy quiet about their alleged affair, despite him denying they had sex.

Stormy – born Stephanie Gregory Clifford – says she first met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada while his wife Melania, 52, was at home with their young son Barron.

She has claimed he invited her to have dinner on the night of the tournament and said when she arrived at his hotel room he was in his pyjamas and she said she smacked him on the rear with a magazine and told him to get dressed.