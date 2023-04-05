Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber take on "more traditional" roles at home.

The 57-year-old supermodel - who has Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21, with her spouse - admitted she is the organised one in their household, while the Casamigos co-founder is better suited to practical tasks.

She told People magazine: "I was going to joke and say I can barely get him to pick up a wet towel, which is partly true, but I will say if something around the house needs repair — he'll repair it if he knows how...

"You know, if the air conditioning's not working, he deals with that. Or if there's a patch of grass that needs replacing. So I would say we're pretty good at divvying up the responsibilities of life."

Asked about her own domestic duties, Cindy said she offers: "Punctuality. And I'm definitely more in charge of making sure there are groceries in the house and menu planning, the schedule, making appointments and that kind of stuff."

The Meaningful Beauty founder loves it when her husband buys her flowers.

She gushed: "I love roses. I think they add such a nice smell. [My favourite] is the one that Rande always gets me for my birthday. Pale peach, it's called. But you really can't go wrong with any roses. If you take care of them, give them a little bit of love. They last so long...

"The thing that's beautiful about flowers is they're only just to be enjoyed.

"You know they're going to die. There's not, you know, accruing value or anything. They're literally just something to delight the senses. And I think that's why they feel so indulgent and make you happy."

When it comes to raising their children, Cindy and Rande felt it was important they didn't have a "kids table" and kept Presley and Kaia included in all aspects of family life.

She said: "I think because of that, they're very comfortable in most life situations."