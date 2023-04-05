Sarah Ferguson vowed to the late Queen she would always “be there” for Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of York, who was married to the late monarch’s youngest son, 63, for 10 years, said she made the pledge as Her Majesty had always supported the royal, who has been under fire over the fallout from his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein and the claim he had sex with one of the financier’s trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre – which he denies.

Sarah said on ITV’s ‘Loose Women’ about being there for Andrew during his “darkest times” despite not being a couple anymore: “We are longer divorced than married and I believe in the three c’s – communicate, compromise and compassion.

“That’s what I do with (Andrew.) We get on because, in the darkest time of my life, he was always there for me.

“In the darkest time of his life, I will be there for him. The Queen of England was there for him – his mum.

“I said to his mum before she died, ‘I will be there for him, I will help him on his journey.’

“We’ve all got journeys, we just need to be there with kindness and no judgement.”

Sarah added she believed in standing by scandal-hit Andrew as she thinks he is a “good man”.

She and Andrew, who have daughters Princess Beatrice, 34, and Princess Eugenie, 33, split in 1992 after six years together and divorced in 1996.

The pair also still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

Along with remaining close to Andrew despite their divorce, Sarah formed a close friendship with the Queen before her death in September aged 96.

She has been looking after the royal’s beloved corgis Sandy and Muick, which she gave the monarch as a gift from her, Andrew and their daughters.

Sarah recently told Rylan Clark on his BBC Radio 2 show about how she thinks the pets have got over their sadness the Queen is no longer there: “They’re great, they’re really happy, and their tails have gone up now, so I think they are over their grief.”

She had previously told People magazine she was convinced the dogs were barking at the former monarch’s ghost, saying: “I always think that when they bark at nothing, and there’s no squirrels in sight, I believe it’s because the Queen is passing by.”