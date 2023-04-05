Brooke Shields says Tom Cruise suddenly stopped sending her his famous coconut cake every Christmas.

The ‘Blue Lagoon’ actress, 57, used to among the list of A-listers, friends and family to whom Tom, 60, sends the $126 treat each year, but claimed she and his ex-wife Katie Holmes, 44, were unexpectedly removed from his list of recipients, and has now begged to be added again.

She told People magazine: “It was from them and Suri (Tom’s daughter with Katie), so it was the three of them, and then soon it was no Suri and no Katie and just Tom.

“Then it went from just Tom for a while, but not every holiday. And then the cake stopped.”

Brooke added: “I want to get back on that cake list. It’s the best cake – Tom, I need to be back on the cake list.”

Tom split from Katie in 2012 after they married in 2006 and had daughter Suri, 16.

He infamously slammed Brooke over her use of anti-depressants to treat the post-partum depression that left her feeling suicidal, with the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ actor telling Access Hollywood the “irresponsible” new mom should have turned to “vitamins and exercise” instead.

She hit back at the time over his “ridiculous rant”, saying in a statement: “I’m going to take a wild guess and say that Mr. Cruise has never suffered from postpartum depression.”

Brooke, who is now happily settled with TV writer Chris Henchy, 59, and their two daughters, Rowan, 19, and Grier, 16, recently said she was so distraught and depressed after having her eldest child the girl felt like a “stranger” – and feared she would take her life by driving into a brick wall.

She told the ‘WTF’ podcast with Marc Maron: “I was exhausted. I had gone through IVF seven times.

“I lost so much blood when I gave birth to her and herniated my uterus. It was just everything that could have gone wrong. I thought I was going to die. They were going to give me a hysterectomy.

“There was so much trauma. And then I get home and I don’t know what to do with a baby.

“I’m depleted and I’m completely biochemically imbalanced, and no-one knows it, and they just say, ‘Stop breastfeeding or stop doing this’.

“I couldn’t understand my mind. It’s the worst. It’s taking everything that made me who I am and absolutely ripping my legs out from under me.

“You just feel so helpless and scared. I called the doctor and it was like, ‘Oh, it’s the baby blues’.”

She added about an astonishing follow-up conversation with her doctor in which he apologised for discussing her case with his wife: “The doctor called me back and he said, ‘I apologise for violating the patient-doctor privilege. I talked to my wife, who is a doula (offering emotional support through pregnancy and after birth), about it, and she thinks that you are experiencing post-partum (post-natal) depression and would you take medication?’”

Brook said she “of course” refused the offer, but admitted she relented to pills after “everybody said, ‘Please, please, please’.”

But she said the suicidal thoughts kicked in when she came off her medication, leading her to fear she would “drive (her) car into a wall on” California’s 405 freeway during her “very bad” PPD.

She added: “You see it (happening)... it has pictures. They rush, if you close your eyes, into your brain.”

Brooke said she called her doctor when she started to have the thoughts and they stayed on the phone with her until she arrived home, before telling her: “You’re going back on the medicine immediately.”