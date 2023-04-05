Kurt Fuller was almost killed by Hulk Hogan during a film shoot.

The veteran character actor, 69, who has appeared in scores of movies including ‘Wayne’s World’ and ‘Scary Movie’, said he nearly ended up being choked by the wrestling icon, 69, while they were shooting ‘No Holds Barred’, as Hulk had no idea a scene required him to fake shoving a paycheque down his throat and the paper got caught in his windpipe.

Kurt told ComicBook.com: “Well, Hulk was not an actor at the time. But there was a scene where I offer him a lot of money to try and steal him to my network.

“I remember this. It was what, 30 years ago it was gonna be? And he looks at the check, he shoves it down my throat. And I supposedly swallow it and then his line is, ‘I won’t be around when this cheque clears.’

“Okay, pretty funny line. Well, he didn’t know that you’re supposed to fake shoving the cheque down my throat. Nobody told him.

“In wrestling, I guess they do it for free. He shoved the cheque down my throat and I almost died.

“I mean, it was stuck in my windpipe and they had to go in and pull it out and, and he went, ‘Oh, sorry, man, I didn’t know we were supposed to fake that.’

“Really? Really? So that's the one that has stuck with me... listen, I just wanted the work. I didn’t want to upset Hollywood. He’s a big dude.”

Hulk played World Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion Rip Thomas in the 1989 comedy, with his appearances on network television have been a thorn in the side of Mr Brell, played by Kurt, the head of the struggling World Television Network.

The wrestler has since gone on to film ‘Suburban Commando’ and ‘Mr Nanny’ and is said to have a biopic in the pipeline with Chris Hemsorth, 39, set to play Hulk.