Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming Willis has posted a poignant throwback snap of the dementia-stricken actor in his heyday with his ex-partner Demi Moore.

The former model, 44, who shared her devastation in February about her 68-year-old ‘Die Hard’ actor partner’s health woes in a joint statement with the rest of his family, re-posted the image of him and ‘G.I.’ Jane’ actress Demi, 60, on Tuesday. (04.04.23)

Taken during an early party to mark one of Bruce’s birthdays, Emma captioned the image:

“Yeah. Me too. I liked them together as well.”

The picture of Bruce and Demi – to whom he was married for 13 years, from 1997 to 2000 – was taken at the opening of Planet Hollywood at the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota on 12 December, 1993.

It was originally posted by a fan who had captioned it: 'My heart goes out to him and his family as they are dealing with his illness of dementia.”

Bruce and Demi had three of his five children – Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and 29-year-old Tallulah, and has daughters Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, eight, with Emma, who he married in 2009.

He has remained so close to Demi she was included in the family statement that announced Bruce was suffering frontotemporal dementia, which affects behaviour, problem-solving, planning and emotions.

The news came after Bruce last year retired from acting due to the brain disorder aphasia affecting his ability to understand language.

Emma marked his 68th birthday on 19 March by posting a video in which she admitted to “beginning the day by crying” over the actor’s health woes.