Lewis Capaldi is struggling to form “new relationships” amid his Tourette’s syndrome, global fame and anxiety.

The 26-year-old ‘Some You Loved’ singer, who went public last year with his Tourette’s diagnosis to explain tics he had been displaying on stage, and who is said to be dating dancer Ellie MacDowall, 23, also said he focuses on “self-analysis” as he fights his issues.

He told The Sun: “It can be difficult forming new relationships. I’ve done it though. I’ve had great relationships, but the hardest thing is you’re scared all the time.

“I feel a wee bit terrified, all the time. So if I’m walking down the street and I notice somebody looking at me, suddenly I start doubting what I’ve just done or wishing I’d done something else, that sort of thing. It’s hyper self-awareness.”

Lewis added: “I’m pretty good at self-analysis, but not quite as good at self-censorship. I’ve got away with it so far, but who knows.

“I like to think I’m sort of alright, for the most part, but also nobody ever seems to ask me about controversial issues.

“I like that too, by the way. I don’t suddenly want to talk about important things – but also who the hell cares what I think about a difficult subject?

Lewis also admitted he suffers panic attacks “every time” he goes drinking – while admitting getting “hammered” is the only time his Tourette’s twitches disappears as it makes him “numb” to the world.

He added: “Every time I go out boozing properly, I have a panic attack the next day about what I might have said or done that is going to come back to haunt me.

“Maybe someone filmed me being obnoxious.”

Lewis recently told how he fears the tics he suffers from his Tourette’s syndrome may force him to quit his career, telling The Times: “Right now, the trade-off is worth it, but if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit.

“I hate hyperbole, but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

He added he was “trying to get on top of” the issue, but admitted: “If I can’t, I’m f*****.

“It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”