Chris Hemsworth’s new action film has been given a release date days after it was reported he is planning to slow down his acting career over health concerns.

The 39-year-old ‘Thor’ actor’s upcoming movie ‘Extraction 2’ will be released on Netflix on June 16, following his discovery he could be vulnerable in later life to Alzheimer’s, which was made while he filmed his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries ‘Limitless’.

Netflix said about the plot of the new flick, in which Chris reprises his role as mercenary Tyler Rake after a cliffhanger ending in ‘Extraction’ saw him left for dead: “It’s been almost three years since Tyler Rake killed a man with a rake. Now the gruff gun for hire is returning for another round of cinematic carnage.

“That’s right, Chris Hemsworth is back in the long awaited follow-up to ‘Extraction’. After barely surviving the events of the first film, Rake is going to have to nurse his wounds on the road, as he battles to get the family of a Georgian gangster out of prison.

“The new film sees Rake head to colder climes, with plenty of henchmen to fight along the way. Written by ‘The Gray Man’ co-director Joe Russo, and directed by returning ‘Extraction’ veteran Sam Hargrave, this is Tyler Rake’s most formidable mission yet.”

Chris has been flooded with messages of support from fans since a source told Page Six “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of (learning about his high risk of) Alzheimer’s” after he finishes four upcoming projects, which include reprising his Thor role in an upcoming ‘Avengers’ sequel, and a part in an untitled biopic of wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

Chris, who has children India, 10, and nine-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha with his ‘Snakes on a Plane’ actress wife Elsa Pataky, 46, has told Vanity Fair he is “not talking about retiring by any means” due to his Alzheimer’s warning.

But he admitted to the magazine there was an “intensity” in “navigating” the test results that showed he was at high risk of the disease, which he got last November.

After having bloodwork done for the ‘Limitless’ show he was informed he is between “eight and 10 times” likelier to develop Alzheimer’s than others as he is among the 2 to 3 per cent of people with two copies of the gene APOE4.

He said: “Yeah, there was an intensity to navigating it. Most of us, we like to avoid speaking about death in the hope that we'll somehow avoid it.

“We all have this belief that we’ll figure it out. Then to all of a sudden be told some big indicators are actually pointing to this as the route which is going to happen, the reality of it sinks in. Your own mortality.

“For me, the positive of it was like, ‘Right, if I didn’t know this information, I wouldn’t have made the changes I made.’

“I just wasn’t aware of any of it, so now I feel thankful that I have in my arsenal the sort of tools to best prepare myself and prevent things happening in that way.”

He also admitted his dread over the illness potentially affecting his career, saying: “The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced, or my wife, my kids, is probably my biggest fear.”