King Charles will reportedly mark his coronation by only appearing on the Buckingham Palace balcony with working royals.

His apparent plan is thought to be part of the 74-year-old monarch’s aim to show he is having a more “slimmed down” ceremony when he is crowned on May 6 at London’s Westminster Abbey, according to royal sources.

The Daily Mirror said it has seen “detailed” outlines about the big day that show the King and his 75-year-old wife Queen Consort Camilla – who will be known as the Queen after he is crowned – have decided to say thanks to fans on the balcony alongside royals who have dedicated their lives to public service.

It added the Prince and Princess of Wales will appear with their three children - Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, seven, and for-year-old Prince Louis, on the famous balcony.

There is said to be no plans to include the Duke and Duchess of Sussex among the final group of 15 – if they attend the coronation.

Prince Andrew, 63, who is still living under the shadow of the scandal over his links to the paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein – and the accusation, which he denies, that he had sex with one of the financier’s sex trafficking victims Virginia Giuffre – is said to have been left out of the line-up.

But Charles’s trusted lieutenant and sister, Princess Anne, will reportedly be by the King’s side with her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

A source told the Mirror: “The King has been very clear who he wants to represent the monarchy.

“There is little room for sentiment, this is a State occasion, not a family occasion and it is right that only the working members of the family are there at the big public moment.”

Also joining the 15 on the balcony are the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, while the Duke of Kent, 87, and Princess Alexandra, 86, will appear on the balcony as will the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

After the coronation, newly-crowned Charles and Camilla are set to return to Buckingham Palace in a larger ceremonial parade known as the Coronation Procession, which is expected to include thousands of troops, military bands and other members of the Royal Family.

And after the procession the royal family are expected to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

The Daily Mail is reporting royal insiders are still “none the wiser” over whether Prince Harry, 38, and his wife Meghan, 41, are planning to come to the Coronation, despite the deadline for RSVPS closing on Monday.

Sources told the publication the April 3 cut-off date has now passed and staff have still not been told whether the Sussexes are accepting his invitation to attend, with only 30 days to go until the event.