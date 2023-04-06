Gina Rodriguez has revealed her newborn is a boy named Charlie.

The 'Not Dead Yet' star welcomed her first child with husband Joe Locicero last month, and now she's revealed his name and gender.

Gina also revealed that she has returned to ballroom and has been breastfeeding while dancing.

The 38-year-old actress shared a clip of 'Not Dead Yet', a selfie of her and her son, and another video of her dancing with 'Dancing with the Stars' professional Sasha Farber with the tot attached to her boob.

She captioned the Instagram post: “My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ), and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1, and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom).

“THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU. (sic)"

Meanwhile, Gina recently admitted it was "so wild" revisiting 'Jane the Virgin' - in which her titular character becomes pregnant after an accidental artificial insemination by her gynaecologist - during her pregnancy because it gave her a new appreciation of what women go through.

She said: "When I did 'Jane' I wasn't pregnant, nor did I even have a partner to get pregnant with.

"A lot of the struggles she went through — lactation, sleep training — Jane did all these things. I’ve been revisiting it. To go back and watch it is so wild. It's a really beautiful feeling. That show changed my life.

"Working while pregnant is really quite the feat.

"Any birthing person that wanted to go through that journey, I really commend you, it’s quite the undertaking. But now being pregnant myself, I’m like 'I didn’t know the half of it.' I see anyone with a child, and I'm like 'you’re a superhero!'"