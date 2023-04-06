Khloe Kardashian plans to reveal her son's name when season three of Hulu's 'The Kardashians' premieres on May 25.

The Good American founder welcomed a second child via surrogate eight months ago with Tristan Thompson - with whom she also has four-year-old daughter True - and only the initial of his first name, T, is known at this time.

Gushing over her son on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show', the mother-of-two said: “He’s eight-months-old, he’s a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love a chubby baby.”

The 38-year-old reality star - who split up with the father of her children after he cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman - couldn't decide on a name for T when he was born and wanted to get a "feel" for him before choosing the moniker.

She said: “I wanted to meet him, and feel him out a little bit.

“So at first he didn’t have a name, but then, he was named.”

As for when she plans to unveil his name, she said: “I was waiting for the premiere of our show, and I didn’t realise it was going to be this far out.”

Khloe quipped: “Now, I’m just like if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed."

The reality star teased that there will be "a lot" of fights between her sisters - including Kim and Kourtney Kardashian - in the upcoming season.

She said: “There’s a lot of sibling drama, which believe it or not, we don’t have all the time.

“We have little spats here or there, but there is sibling drama.

“The main stuff is definitely the sibling drama between some of the sisters.”

And Khloe - who had a precancerous melanoma removed from her cheek - will also share her skin cancer story to raise awareness of getting checked out.

She said: “I had skin cancer on my face, and that’s what all of that bandaging was.

“Which I think is important to talk about because I had no idea I had this, so you’ll get to see that journey and how we should all be checking ourselves.”