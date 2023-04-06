Jack Black confirms School of Rock cast reunion for 20-year reunion

Published
2023/04/06 08:00 (BST)

Jack Black has confirmed the 'School of Rock' cast will reunite for a 20-year reunion.

The 53-year-old actor is planning to join forces with his co-stars from the 2003 comedy classic - in which he plays fraudulent substitute teacher and wannabe rock star Dewey Finn - but didn't confirm whether it would be for another movie, or a get-together.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "All those kids - dig this - they were 10 years old when we made that movie and now they're all, like, 30.

"We're gonna get together and have a 20-year anniversary. We like to jam.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all of the grownups from 'School of Rock'."

Black's comments come after he hinted at a sequel to 'School of Rock' in January.

During a joint interview with his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass, Jack admitted he was considering both 'School of Rock 2' and a sequel to the pair's 2006 cult musical flick, 'Tenacious D: The Pick of Destiny'.

He said on SiriusXM: "Yup. Both of them. Breaking news. We're thinking about doing both of those."

Glass then quipped: "It's a hybrid – a school of D."

In 2012, Black claimed 'School of Rock' director Richard Linklater had a different vision for a second movie to his, but he didn't rule out a sequel entirely.

He explained to The New York Post newspaper's Page Six column at the time: "I wouldn't want to do it without the original writer and director, and we never all got together and saw eye-to-eye on what the script would be.

"It was not meant to be, unfortunately. But never say never."

© BANG Media International

jackblack deweyfinn kylegass

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended