Joe Biden has accepted an invitation from King Charles for a state visit to the United Kingdom.

The 80-year-old US president was invited to Britain by the monarch in a "friendly" phone call in which Biden congratulated the King on his impending coronation, a White House spokesperson has confirmed.

Biden will not be attending the coronation next month and the United States will be represented by first lady Jill Biden at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

This is in keeping with the tradition that US presidents do not attend the coronations of British monarchs as Dwight D. Eisenhower skipped Queen Elizabeth's coronation in 1953.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre revealed that Biden had told Charles how much he enjoyed visiting the late Queen in 2021 when he and the first lady came to Windsor and added that he hoped to visit again soon.

The King then offered the president the opportunity to come to the UK for a state visit, which Jean-Pierre confirmed was accepted by Biden.

She said: "So they will see each other again very soon, they have a very good relationship, there are many things that they both care about, key shared values, key shared issues, that they want to continue to discuss like climate change."

Jean-Pierre added: "I do not have a timeline, I can't say when it will be but the president was appreciative of the offer by the King and looks forward to it."

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that they would not comment on the invite.

The news follows the announcement that Biden will be visiting Ireland and Northern Ireland on a four-day trip next week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement – which brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Biden is set to hold various engagements in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo – where his ancestors come from.

He is also due to address the Irish parliament, the Oireachtas, and meet Irish president Michael D Higgins.