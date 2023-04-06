Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with blood cancer.

The Scandal-plagued former Italian Prime Minister is in intensive care after being admitted with pneumonia on Wednesday (05.04.23), and it has now been revealed he is battling leukaemia.

The 86-year-old billionaire media tycoon is said to be undergoing treatment to get his blood oxygenation restored, Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera reports.

At the time of writing, he's in a "serious but stable condition".

The four-time populist premier has suffered repeated bouts of ill health in recent years and came out of hospital last week, but was readmitted yesterday.

He is being treated at Milan’s San Raffaele hospital, where he spent some days last week.

The former leader came out of hospital last week after what was described as a “routine check-up".

His health was raised as an issue in 2021 when he was on trial on charges of bribing witnesses, with a Milan prosecutor saying during the case it should be put on hold due to Berlusconi’s illnesses.

He was in and out of hospital in 2021 after he contracted COVID-19 in September 2020.

Prosecutor Tiziana Siciliano said at his trial in May 2021: “We definitely believe Berlusconi is seriously ill and is suffering from a serious disease. This is what medical certificates and consultancies show.”

Speaking during a hearing for a case connected to one in which Berlusconi was acquitted of having sex with an underage girl, the prosecutor added Berlusconi should be temporally exempted from standing trial.

Berlusconi was accused of bribing witnesses to stay silent over an underage prostitution case that started in 2013, and he has always denied any wrongdoing.

He was hospitalised in March and twice in April 2021 and went into hospital in January the same year with a heart problem.

Berlusconi was forced to resign as prime minister in 2011 and in 2013 he was found guilty of paying a guest at one of his parties, an underage dancer known as ‘Ruby the Heart Stealer’, for sex.

He was acquitted on appeal on the basis that he did not know she was 17.

Berlusconi then faced accusations he paid his other guests millions of euros to lie about the parties in court.

He has claimed that he was compensating them because their careers were damaged by the publicity from the case.