Lea Michele's son was re-admitted to hospital.

The former 'Glee' star was forced to pull out of some shows in 'Funny Girl' on New York's Broadway last month after three-year-old Ever - who she has with husband Zandy Reich - was hospitalised due to a "scary health issue".

However, she revealed only a day ago that the toddler was home and feeling better, only for him to be rushed back to the hospital.

Alongside a picture of her son in a crib, Lea wrote on her Instagram Story on Wednesday (05.04.23): “Today was a hard day.

“As parents we have to be strong for our kids. But sometimes you just want to break down and cry.

“(Hidden in the bathroom or closet is usually best. Today I chose hospital bathroom).”

Lea reassured her followers that her little boy is "going to be ok".

She continued: “These hard times show you truly what matters and is important in life and how much we have to be grateful for.

“It’s been hard to say the least but our boy is such a champ and is going to be ok. But it still hurts.”

She had told 'Entertainment Tonight' the day before: "He's well, thank you so much. He's good."

Lea's stint in 'Funny Girl' is due to end on 3 September and she's looking forward to spending more time with her little boy.

Asked her plans when the show wraps, she said: "Oh my goodness, I'm gonna just spend as much time with my son as I can, and rest. And let my body just recover from doing this show, and be a mom of a three year old."

The 'Scream Queens' star hasn't disclosed exactly what is wrong with her child.