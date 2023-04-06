Elizabeth Debicki is to star in 'MaXXXine'.

The 32-year-old actress is among a host of stars who will join Mia Goth in the third movie of Ti West's 'X' horror series.

Lily Collins, Halsey, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Giancarlo Esposito and Kevin Bacon are all attached to feature in the flick – which will start shooting in Los Angeles this month.

West is once again writing and directing the movie and is producing alongside Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen and Harrison Kreiss.

According to sources, the new film will deal with the dangerous world of underground filmmaking.

Character details are being kept secret but it is known that Esposito is playing an agent for adult film and Z-list actors while Debicki will portray a movie director.

Monaghan and Cannavale are LAPD detectives while Bacon is playing a private investigator.

The previous movies in the 'X' franchise are critically acclaimed and legendary director Martin Scorsese lavished praise on 'Pearl' when it was released last year.

In a review sent to A24, the 'Goodfellas' filmmaker said: "Ti West's movies have a kind of energy that is so rare these days, powered by a pure, undiluted love for cinema.

"You feel it in every frame. A prequel to 'X' made in a diametrically opposite cinematic register (think 50s Scope colour melodramas), 'Pearl' makes for a wild, mesmerising, deeply – and I mean deeply – disturbing 102 minutes.

"West and his muse and creative partner Mia Goth really know how to toy with their audience... before they plunge the knife into our chests and start twisting."