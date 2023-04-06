Sarah Ferguson has such a low expectation about getting an invite to King Charles’ coronation she has already made other plans for how she’s going to mark the day.

The Duchess of York, 63, who was married to the Queen’s son Prince Andrew, also 63, for 10 years, added she plans to watch the event on May 6 in a “little tea room”.

She told ITV’s ‘Loose Women’: “I personally will be having a little tea room and coronation chicken sandwich and putting out the bunting.

“I think he’s going to be an amazing King and with the lovely Camilla by his side.”

Speaking about how Queen Consort Camilla, 75, is set to have the ‘Consort’ dropped from her title when she is crowned alongside 74-year-old Charles in month at Westminster Abbey: “I think it’s great that it’s the Queen, it’s not the Queen Consort.”

Invites are being sent out on Thursday (06.04.23) for the 2,000 guests invited to the coronation.

Sarah was reportedly frozen out of the royal family for a period by the Queen’s late husband Prince Philip after infamous intimate pictures emerged showing her and financial advisor John Bryan on holiday together in the summer of 1992.

His anger was said to be so intense he spent years being unable to bear being in the same room as Sarah.

But decades later they came together when they attended the October 2018 wedding of her daughter Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank.

She recently added about the Queen on Alan Carr’s ‘Life’s a Beach’ podcast: “When I think about The Queen, I feel very emotional and want to cry. When I think about (Diana), I smile, and I laugh – she was so funny.”

Sarah has also spoken of her support for Charles and Camilla, telling OK! magazine: “I have known both the King and the Queen Consort since I was a child.

“I think if you look at the king’s track record in areas like the environment, where he was decades ahead of his time, and the Prince’s Trust, it’s clear what an extraordinary man he is and how fortunate we are to have him on the throne.

“I also admire the way the Queen Consort has worked tirelessly in areas like literacy and domestic violence.”

Charles is reportedly only inviting 15 senior working royals to greet royal fans from the Buckingham Palace balcony on the day of his coronation, and it is not yet know if Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend the ceremony despite it only being a month away.