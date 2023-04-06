JoJo Siwa is seemingly in a new relationship with a mystery partner.

The former 'Dance Moms' star took to TikTok to share some moments from her life lately, and in one shot she is holding hands with a girl, although her face isn't shown.

The clip is captioned: "Happy feelings are meant to be shared."

She also wrote: "Things I haven't shown you for the last month."

The photo video is soundtracked by Stephen Sanchez's 'Until I Found You', while she also posted a picture of some cookies from the girl in question and gushed: "MY PRECIOUS GIRL WHAT!!!!! Thank you for the cookie surprise."

She then adds: "I'm so happy. I love you."

The holding hands snap is captioned: "Heart is happy."

JoJo, 19, split from TikToker Avery Cyrus after a few months together in December.

And she later claimed she got "used for views and clout".

Although she didn't name anyone in the social media posts, fans speculated that she was referring to her split from Avery, which the latter confirmed on TikTok.

She said at the time: "We decided that we are better off as friends! We are both so young and still just trying to figure our stuff out!"

JoJo also appeared in a video on her mother Jessalynn Siwa's Instagram Stories in which she ranted about being "used".

In the video, her mom could be heard off-camera asking why she was "mad" as she paced back and forth.

She responded: "Because I got used, for views and for clout. I got tricked into being told I was in love and I got f****** played."

Since the video was shared, Avery has insisted she is "saddened and confused" by the breakup.

In a statement, she told E! News: "From my perspective, me and JoJo left on great terms and are still friends.

"The relationship was very real, and I have nothing but love for JoJo and her family.

"I'm still very hurt that JoJo broke up with me and I'm saddened and confused by the situation."