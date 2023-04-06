Pete Davidson's alleged stalker, who believes she has a "telepathic love connection" with the comedian, is "unfit to stand trial".

The 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star, 29, will have to wait a while for an outcome as Michelle Mootreddy, who broke into his New York City home back in March 2021, has been “placed in the custody of a psychiatric facility.”

The Staten Island District Attorney told TMZ, Mootreddy “will receive treatment and regular evaluations to determine whether or not she is able to return and participate in her defence.”

According to police sources, the female knocked on the door of the property and was greeted by the actor's mom, Amy Waters Davidson.

Upon being told to leave, Mootreddy allegedly re-entered through a side door.

On top of that, she sent out a fake press release claiming that the pair had gotten hitched, which Pete's attorney branded “completely false", and she has been sending him gifts.

His lawyer told the New York Post's Page Six column: “Not a word of it is true.

“Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”

Mootreddy was ordered to stay clear of the former 'SNL' star and his mom and was charged with burglary in the second and third degree, two misdemeanour counts of stalking, and two misdemeanour counts of criminal trespass and harassment.

Meanwhile, Pete recently admitted he can't understand the interest in his love life because he's only dated "12 people in 10 years".

The funnyman has become well-known for dating a string of famous women including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Kim Kardashian but Pete insists his romantic endeavours are "not that interesting" and he just happened to romance high-profile stars because they were the people he was mixing with.

Speaking on the 'Real Ones' podcast with Jon Bernthal, Pete explained: "Look, I'm in my 20s and I've dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's that interesting. I've been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show.

"And in 12 years, I've dated like 10 people, I don't really think that's that crazy. But to some people it seems very interesting."