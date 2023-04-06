Hugh Jackman has been given the all-clear after undergoing two biopsies for skin cancer.

The 54-year-old Hollywood actor posted a video on his Instagram page earlier this week revealing his doctor found "two little things" on his nose that could have been a form of skin cancer called basal cell carcinomas.

However, he's now updated concerned fans to let them know his test results came back negative.

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "Thank you all for love. I feel it! And to the media for helping me get this very important message out."

"Please remember to wear sunscreen with a high level of SPF (no matter the season). Love HJ."

In the clip, Hugh pointed to a large plaster on his nose and said: "Hey guys. So, I wanted you to hear it from me just in case someone sees me on the street or whatever.

"I've just had two biopsies done. I just went to my doctor, Dr Iron, who's awesome. And she saw two little things that could be or could not be basal cell [carcinomas] in her opinion. She doesn't know. I'll find out in two or three days and as soon as I know, I'll let you know. Just to remind you, Basal Cell in the world of skin cancers is the least dangerous of them all."

Hugh went on to remind fans about the importance of wearing sunscreen, adding: "If I can just take this opportunity to remind you summer is coming for those of us in the Northern Hemisphere. Please wear sunscreen. It is just not worth it.

"No matter how much you want to tan, trust me, trust me, trust me. This is all stuff that happened 25 years ago and it's coming out now. Put some sunscreen on. You'll still have an incredible time out there, alright? Please be safe."

He captioned his video with a reference to his previous skin cancer scares, adding: "I know you've heard me talk about my basal cell carcinomas before. I'm going to keep talking about them, if need be.

"And if it reminds even one person to put on sunscreen with a high SPF, then I'm happy."

'The Greatest Showman' actor had cancerous cells removed from his nose back in 2013 and has since undergone at least six more procedures.

Speaking in 2017, the movie star revealed he didn't take care of his skin during his childhood growing up in Australia.

He said: "Being an Aussie with English parents, growing up in Australia, it's sort of the new normal for me.

"Our rule as kids growing up was that you get burned and peel two or three times then you're set. That was your base. I mean, it was crazy ...

"You were not allowed in the pool within 30 minutes of eating. Do you remember that one?. You will die. Nothing about sunscreen."