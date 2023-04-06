Stormy Daniels has blasted trolls for accusing her of cashing in on Donald Trump’s historic indictment.

The former porn star, 44, who is thought to be central to the charges facing the ex-US president who was arraigned on Tuesday (04.03.23) on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, says it’s unfair Trump isn’t being targeted for raising millions of dollars for his 2024 presidential campaign amid his indictment.

She told Vogue: “My name is in the news again, so my merch sales are up – it’s natural, but the way it gets talked about is, like, I’m doing a marketing campaign.

“Meanwhile, he’s out there raising millions of dollars for his campaign on the back of this... .”

Stormy, who is married to adult performer Barrett Blade, claimed to have had a fling with Trump at his hotel room in 2006, which he denies.

She also told Vogue the alleged one-night stand wasn’t as sleazy as people think.

Stormy added: “People think ‘hotel room’, and they think, you walk in and there’s the bed.

“It wasn’t like that. His room was like a giant apartment – it had a formal dining room!

“So it didn’t seem completely insane for me to hang out there, or for him to suggest we order up food… I never got the sense he was trying to seduce me. “He’d put on his suit, and we were just talking. He was asking me questions about my work. Good questions. He was smart! Not, like, Einstein, but – like, he spoke in whole sentences.”

Stormy added about feeling Trump has changed over the years and being mystified at his grip on his rabid fan-base: “Sometimes I see him on TV, and I’m like – what happened? Who even is that guy?

“I’m as confused by his hold over people as everyone else.”

The charges facing Trump, who has made history by becoming the first former US president to face criminal charges, are believed to focus on a $130,000 hush money payment to keep Stormy quiet about their alleged affair, despite him denying they had sex.

Stormy – born Stephanie Gregory Clifford – says she first met Trump at a celebrity golf tournament in Nevada while his wife Melania, 52, was at home with their young son Barron.

She has claimed he invited her to have dinner on the night of the tournament and said when she arrived at his hotel room he was in his pyjamas and she said she smacked him on the rear with a magazine and told him to get dressed.