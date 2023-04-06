Daniel Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz has blasted the idea of the next James Bond being female.

Daniel, 55, bade farewell to playing the spy with 2021's 'No Time To Die', and there have been a string of male actors tipped to step into his shoes including Tom Hardy and Idris Elba, while several have suggested Bond could be a woman – but Rachel has insisted she is against the idea of a female 007.

She was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper saying about the concept of changing Bond's gender: “Definitely not. That is a male character. That is written by a man for a man. No.”

The ‘About a Boy’ actress, 53, previously said women deserve to have their own stories and shouldn't be pitted against their male counterparts.

Rachel told The Daily Telegraph: “Ian (Fleming – the creator of Bond) devoted an awful lot of time to writing this particular character, who is particularly male and relates in a particular way to women.

“Why not create your own story rather than jumping onto the shoulders and being compared to all those other male predecessors? Women are really fascinating and interesting and should get their own stories.”

In ‘No Time To Die’, there was a female spy with Lashana Lynch's character Nomi.

Meanwhile, The coronation of King Charles is to be celebrated with the release of a new Bond story called ‘On His Majesty’s Secret Service’.

Bosses at Ian Fleming Publications - the company which administers all of the late 007 writer's literary works - commissioned author Charlie Higson to come up with a new adventure for the superspy 60 years after Fleming published his book 'On Her Majesty’s Secret Service' which featured a nod to the late Queen Elizabeth in the title.

The story will be set in the present day with Bond being sent to thwart an attempt to disrupt the King’s coronation.