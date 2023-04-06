Savvy Games Group has acquired Scopely for $4.9 billion.

The Saudi government-owned gaming firm has bought the mobile app developer - which is behind the likes of smash hit games such as 'Marvel Strike Force' and 'Stumble Guys' - and their CEO admitted that they have "long admired" the creators prior to the purchase.

In a statement, Brian Ward, CEO of Savvy Games Group, said: "Scopely is one of the fastest-growing games companies today and we have long admired their ability to build loyal, engaged player communities. We look forward to further accelerating the company’s ambitions and working together with their talented team of developers, designers, and publishers to create innovative and exciting new products for the gaming community across the world.”

According to Scopley, the move marks a "huge milestone" in the gaming corporation's history and its CEO has high hopes for its future.

Scopely co-CEO Walter Driver, said, “Today’s announcement marks a major milestone in the Scopely journey. Savvy Games Group shares our long-held belief that the companies who have built the deepest relationships with their players will succeed. Together, as one, we will be able to further expand the possibilities of play, continuing to develop beloved game experiences for players around the world. This transformational partnership is a great validation of the incredible talent of our entire Scopely team and will further accelerate our efforts to drive the games industry forward.