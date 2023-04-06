Bob Lee has died at the age of 43 after being stabbed in San Francisco.

The tech businessman was best known for having founded the mobile payment service CashApp and is thought to have made $10 million from the venture but was attacked on Tuesday (04.04.23), police have confirmed.

According to reports, The San Francisco Standard viewed CCTV footage that shows Bob - who lived in Florida but was in San Fransisco to attend a leadership summit and visit friends - struggling to walk down an alleyway and stumbled towards a parked car where he lifted his shirt to reveal his wound to the owner.

Police responded to calls around 2am and administered aid on the street, but he was rushed to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

His father Rick posted on Facebook: "I just lost my best friend, my son Bob Lee when he lost his life on the street in San Francisco early Tuesday morning."

No arrests have been made just yet and police are reportedly still yet to identify any suspects.

Tesla boss and Twitter CEO Elon Musk responded to tributes to Mr Lee, as he remarked: "Violent crime in [San Francisco] is horrific and even if attackers are caught, they are often released immediately."

The tragic entrepreneur is also survived by his brother Tim, who remarked that he has "lost part of himself" following the incident.

He wrote: "He really was the best of us. I was so fortunate to grow up with him, and I feel like I've lost part of myself!"