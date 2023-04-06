Catan creator Klaus Teuber dies aged 70

Published
2023/04/06 14:00 (BST)

Klaus Teuber has died at the age of 70.

The games creator was best known for having designed the multi-million board game 'Catan' - which sees players take on the roles of settlers, each attempting to build and develop holdings while trading and acquiring resources - in the 1990s but passed away last Saturday (01.04.23) following a "short but serious illness."

In a statement released on Wednesday, his family said: "It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that the Teuber family announces their beloved husband and father Klaus Teuber passed away at the age of 70 on 1 April 2023 after a short and serious illness."

Meanwhile, a statement from the Catan studio team on social media noted that they will remember him most as a "kind and selfless person."

It said: "While Klaus’ contributions to the board gaming industry are immeasurable, we will remember him most as a kind and selfless human being, an inspirational leader, and most importantly, as a friend."

