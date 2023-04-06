A collection of Steve Jobs' interviews and speeches is to be released as free e-book.

The late Apple founder died in 2011 at the age of 56 following a battle with pancreatic cancer but left now various insights into his life have been curated into 'Make Something Wonderful' by the Steve Jobs archive and it will be released online free of charge.

A message posted on the website read: "A curated collection of Steve’s speeches, interviews, and correspondence, 'Make Something Wonderful' offers an unparalleled window into how one of the world’s most creative entrepreneurs approached his life and work. In the pages of this book, Steve shares his perspective on his childhood, on launching and being pushed out of Apple, on his time with Pixar and NeXT, and on his ultimate return to the company that started it all.

"Featuring an introduction by Laurene Powell Jobs and edited by Leslie Berlin, this beautiful handbook is designed to inspire readers to make their own “wonderful somethings” that move the world forward."

The e-book will be available on all digital platforms from April 11.

https://stevejobsarchive.com/book