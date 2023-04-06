Leslie Jones would love to make hosting 'The Daily Show' a permanent job.

The 55-year-old comic and presenter guest-hosted three episodes of the Comedy Central show earlier this year, following the departure of Trevor Noah, and is more than keen to fill his shoes full-time.

Speaking to People, she said: "It was one of those in-the-pocket fits. You know how when you get fitted for a suit and you're like, 'Yeah, this suit looks nice on me. Yo, I don't mind wearing this style on me.' 'The Daily Show' was (that)."

The 'Saturday Night Live' alum has nothing but praise for the team that works on the show.

She said: "Everybody there was good at their job, and everybody there was staying in their lane and did their job.

"Even when we were editing jokes and bits and stuff, they were so respectful, and then they were very good at what they did. There were lines that I was like, 'OK, how am I trying to say this?' And I'm telling you, them writers would say it, and I'd be like, 'God damn. Are you in my head?' They were good."

Leslie sought the advice of fellow comedian Chris Rock, 58, before her stint.

The 'Ghostbusters' star said: "He said, 'Don't try to be Jon Stewart. Don't try to be Trevor. Be you. Be who you are'.

"I already kind of knew that, but you know how you just need maybe a little permission to do that? So that's really what it was."

Trevor, 39, hosted the satirical news show from 2015 to 2022.

'The Daily Show' premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn at the helm, before Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015, when he handed over to Trevor.