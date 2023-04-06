Vincent Cassel has wiped every image of his wife from his Instagram feed.

The ‘La Haine’ actor, 56, was first said to have deleted the pictures of his model partner Tina Kunakey, 26, by Mail Online on Thursday (06.04.23) – fuelling more rumours the pair have split, which have been widespread among their fans as the couple haven’t been seen together for weeks.

A source told DailyMail.com: “They separated weeks ago. Tina is heartbroken.”

The couple have not commented on the speculation.

Vincent and Tina married in 2018, two years after they were first linked as a couple, and they had daughter Amazonie, three, in April 2019.

The actor, who regularly posted pictures of him and Tina enjoying loved-up moments, married his ‘Irreversible’ co-star Monica Bellucci in 1999 but they split in 2013, and the pair have two children, daughter Deva, 18, and 12-year-old Léonie.

He stayed silent on social media on Tina’s birthday on Wednesday, when the model re-posted congratulations from her friends on her social media.

And the last time Vincent liked one of his wife's stunning Instagram images was on 17 February.

Tina, who was recently seen alone at a football match in Paris, has also not shared photos of herself with Vincent in weeks.

Both have continued to share posts with fans about their work, with Tina putting up images of her modelling shoots and Vincent plugging his two new films, ‘The Three Musketeers: D’Artagnan’, and Apple+ project ‘Liaison’.

Vincent went ‘Instagram Official’ in 2016 with Tina, who was 19 at the time, and their relationship sparked headlines due to their three-decade age gap.

He told the New York Times about their bond before their wedding: “I’m 52 and I’m getting married with a 21-year-old girl.

“I’m very much in love and sure we are going to make babies.”