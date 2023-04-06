Norman Reynolds – the double-Oscar winning art director on ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ – has died aged 89.

The production designer, who was also second unit director on 1993’s ‘Alive’ and special effects director for ‘Exorcist III’, passed “peacefully” surrounded by loved ones, it emerged on Thursday. (06.04.23.)

His family said in a statement: “Norman was a cherished husband, father, father-in-law, granddad and great grandad.

“You would not know that behind his unassuming, funny and affable exterior lay an enormously talented production designer who brought so many of the films we all love to life through his iconic set designs.

“He was amazed at the fanbase his work created and how much his work meant to them. But above all, he loved and delighted in his large and growing family.

“He died peacefully with his wife Ann and three daughters by his side.”

Kathleen Kennedy, president of ‘Star Wars’ production company Lucasfilm said: “Norman was an exceptional person to work with. His contributions to the first entries of the ‘Star Wars’ saga and Indiana Jones series helped set the standard for the look of these beloved stories that has inspired generations of film designers.”

Steven Spielberg, 76, previously hailed Norman as a “creative core” of the Indiana Jones and Star Wars films, saying: “He possessed that rare combination of humility and utter genius.”

Some of Norman’s most famous work included designing the carbon freezing chamber in which Han Solo was encased in the 1980 Star Wars installment ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, as well as Yoda’s planet Dagobah.

His designs were also included in the Disney+ Star Wars spin-off series ‘The Mandalorian’.

Norman’s first Oscar was for Best Production Design on 1978’s ‘Star Wars’, followed by another Academy Award for his work on Spielberg’s 1982 ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’.

He went on to design sets for ‘Superman’, ‘Empire of the Sun’, ‘Alien 3’ and the first of Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible’ films.

Born in Willesden, northwest London, in 1934, he often told people he made biscuits so they wouldn’t know about his Hollywood links.