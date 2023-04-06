Donald Glover has been plagued since childhood by a recurring nightmare about being chased by mobs of cops and zombies.

The ‘Atlanta’ actor, 39, also known by his singer stage name Childish Gambino, says his brother has analysed the dream and said it doesn’t stem from a real terror of being hounded by police or the undead, and is about how there is always an escape from uncomfortable situations.

Golden Globe and Emmy winner Donald told GQ: “Since I was a kid, I’ve had this nightmare where I’m in a house and there’s a mob or zombies or police that are all trying to get me.

“And I know there’s a secret door in the house, but I…I can’t remember exactly where it is. Where is the damn… I know there’s a… where is it?

“There’s always a secret door.

“My brother told me he thinks that dream is trying to tell me that there’s a way out. There’s always a way out.”

Donald, whose music has focused on police brutality, also told in the chat he is grateful he didn’t end up being handed acting jobs he fears would have led to his career acting in hit show ‘Atlanta’ and a series blockbusters never happening.

He said: “I dodged so many bullets. Me being on ‘SNL’ would’ve killed me.

“I got friends who made it on ‘SNL’ and, at the time, I was like, ‘Damn.’

“But if I got on ‘SNL’, my career wouldn’t have happened. And thank God,” “Thank God I didn’t get some of those pilots. I wanted so desperately to be on ‘Parks and Rec’ because it was the cool, hipster show.

“I am the bullet dodger. I feel like Samuel L. Jackson in ‘Pulp Fiction’.

“‘That wasn’t a mistake,’ you know? ‘God did that.’”